Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.11.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.91. 396,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,033. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.72.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.