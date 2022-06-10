Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Saputo (TSE:SAPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.11.

SAP stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.91. 396,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,033. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.72.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.