SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

SBAC stock opened at $333.65 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

