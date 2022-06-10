Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Update

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,859,300 shares, an increase of 1,248.5% from the May 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBRCY stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Separately, lowered shares of Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.