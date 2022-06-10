ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 1,800 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

