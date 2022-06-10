Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Schrödinger by 53.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

