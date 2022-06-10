Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €67.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($78.49) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €57.60 ($61.94) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.59. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($78.88). The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

