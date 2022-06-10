Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of SHIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,808. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.