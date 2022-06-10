Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOMLY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 121,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

