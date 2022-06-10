SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 3,085.7% in May

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 3,085.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.75. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049. SEEK has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.
About SEEK (Get Rating)
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.
