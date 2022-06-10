Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at $496,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.
Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $1.82 on Friday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sema4 (Get Rating)
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
