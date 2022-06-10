Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ST. Cowen cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

