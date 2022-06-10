ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Thomas A. Broughton Buys 1,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 5,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,798. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. DA Davidson cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.