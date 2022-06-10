SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.80 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.80 ($8.39) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon stock traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €7.33 ($7.88). The stock had a trading volume of 519,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.43 and its 200 day moving average is €6.23. SGL Carbon has a one year low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a one year high of €10.88 ($11.70).

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.