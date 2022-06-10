Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. Shelf Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.
About Shelf Drilling (Get Rating)
