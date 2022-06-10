Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. Shelf Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

