Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($32.21)) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.76) to GBX 2,750 ($34.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,696.09 ($33.79).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON SHEL traded down GBX 44.50 ($0.56) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,395.50 ($30.02). 15,631,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,038,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,258.67. The company has a market capitalization of £178.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.