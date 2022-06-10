Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Shimano stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Shimano has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

