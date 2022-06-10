Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Shimano stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Shimano has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $32.88.
Shimano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimano (SMNNY)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.