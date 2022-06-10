Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

