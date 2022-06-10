Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Expands By 866.0%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 866.0% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,253. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

AB International Group Corp. operates as an intellectual property, movie investment, and licensing company that focuses on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. The company also engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies. In addition, it provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through website, ABQQ.tv.

