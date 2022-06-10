Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 2,200.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADDYY traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.53. 125,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($274.19) to €235.00 ($252.69) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($220.43) to €193.00 ($207.53) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($311.83) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

