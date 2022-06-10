Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 2,200.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADDYY traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.53. 125,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($274.19) to €235.00 ($252.69) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($220.43) to €193.00 ($207.53) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($311.83) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
