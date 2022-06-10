Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Declines By 87.4%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AFTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,743,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
