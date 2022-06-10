Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Declines By 87.4%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AFTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,743,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.