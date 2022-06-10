Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Drops By 88.4%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the May 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AGFMF. Barclays increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $$5.57 during trading hours on Friday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

