Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Expands By 1,230.4%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,800 shares, an increase of 1,230.4% from the May 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AGRI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 2,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems (Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.