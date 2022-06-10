Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 26,400.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 26,400.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AFLYY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.26) to €1.90 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

