Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Grows By 7,800.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,267. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.