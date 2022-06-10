Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 87.6%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.40.
Shares of Allianz stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 179,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. Allianz has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.69.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
