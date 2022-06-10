Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 87.6%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.40.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 179,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. Allianz has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.24%.

About Allianz (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.