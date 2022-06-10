Short Interest in American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Drops By 97.5%

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 227,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,890. American Premium Water has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

