Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Decreases By 81.8%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of AMSIY stock remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.

