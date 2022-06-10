Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Decreases By 81.8%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of AMSIY stock remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (Get Rating)
