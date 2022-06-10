Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Declines By 85.3%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 15th total of 193,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACTD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,387. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
