Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Expands By 738.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 738.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a P/E ratio of 0.26.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBKF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.