Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Expands By 738.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 738.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a P/E ratio of 0.26.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

