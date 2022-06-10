Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 85.7%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASMIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $12.93 on Friday, hitting $297.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.00 and its 200-day moving average is $354.08. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $272.37 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

