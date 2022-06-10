Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Rises By 988.0%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 988.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

IONM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $2.49. 8,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assure will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

