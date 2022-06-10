Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Declines By 82.3%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the May 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ARGGY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

