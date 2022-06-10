Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Drops By 87.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

