Short Interest in Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Decreases By 98.0%

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Avast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avast from GBX 595 ($7.46) to GBX 570 ($7.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$5.88 during trading hours on Friday. Avast has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

