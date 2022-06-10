Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Increases By 1,650.0%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYLA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 11,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

