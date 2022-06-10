Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Expands By 21,361.1%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,425,100 shares, an increase of 21,361.1% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,888,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BANT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,960,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,953,949. Bantec has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.
Bantec Company Profile (Get Rating)
