Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Expands By 21,361.1%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,425,100 shares, an increase of 21,361.1% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,888,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BANT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,960,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,953,949. Bantec has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

Bantec Company Profile

Bantec, Inc, a product and service company, engages in the distribution of advanced low altitude unmanned aerial vehicles systems, services, and products worldwide. It provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services. The company also offers drones; drone accessories, training, and services; accident reconstruction software; counter-drone technology; certificates of authorization; and Waivers.

