Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Declines By 88.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTDPY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.44. 22,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,001. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.2569 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.15) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.80) to GBX 834 ($10.45) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.75.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

