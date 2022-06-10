Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Declines By 88.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BTDPY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.44. 22,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,001. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.2569 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
