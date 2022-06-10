Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Declines By 96.7%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($90.32) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($104.30) to €88.00 ($94.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BESIY traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

