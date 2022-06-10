Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Grows By 1,746.8%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 1,746.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

