Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Rises By 1,116.7%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the May 15th total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,230,108. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

