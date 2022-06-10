Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Declines By 97.1%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,095,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $824,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $657,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,545. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

