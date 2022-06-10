Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rises By 1,066.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BLSFY stock remained flat at $$67.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $90.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

