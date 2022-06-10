Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Expands By 2,861.0%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, an increase of 2,861.0% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BCAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,659. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAC. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 382,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1,816.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 364,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 106,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

