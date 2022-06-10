Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Increases By 3,600.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BUKS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 6,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,958. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

