Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 87.3%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 16,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.