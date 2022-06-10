Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 87.3%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 16,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

