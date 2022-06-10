Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rises By 525.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $21.71. 47,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,832. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLLNY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

