Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 98.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CADMF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,049. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)
