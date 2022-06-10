Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 98.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CADMF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,049. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.