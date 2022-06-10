Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Decreases By 89.5%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

CLPXY stock traded down 0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of 15.22 and a 1-year high of 24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 20.47.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

