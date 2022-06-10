Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Increases By 904.9%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, an increase of 904.9% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
