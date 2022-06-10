Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Decreases By 88.9%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CZFS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $275.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.39. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

CZFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

